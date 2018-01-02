It’s the start of a new year.

For some, that means getting into shape. But such a goal is also one of the most common resolutions that people give up just a few weeks into the year.

"Studies show that most people drop off in three months,” said Fitness Expert Randall Phaff. “If they come in January, which a lot of people do, the likelihood that they'll stick to it dwindles down."

Phaff said he suggests an accountability partner or personal trainer -- someone who can help you stay motivated even when you feel like throwing in the towel.

"Get help from somebody else, preferably a professional, and that can be a dietitian, a personal trainer, a friend that knows how to lose weight, or someone who has done it before," Phaff said. "Using modeling as an example is another way to do it."

The fitness expert said it's important to have a clear, defining goal, and to really understand what target areas you want to work on.

"A lot of people don't understand that you can lose three different kinds of weight," Phaff said. "You can lose body weight, water, and muscle. So getting somebody that knows and have experience on how to do that, that’s also one of the best things.”

Phaff added losing weight can be a struggle, and if you don't see instant results, it doesn't mean your exercise routine is not working.

© 2018 KCEN-TV