KCEN
Close

Hewitt PD arrests woman for felony marijuana possession

Brandon Gray, KCEN 5:24 PM. CST January 20, 2017

HEWITT - Hewitt Police arrested a woman for felony possession of marijuana.

Police executed a narcotics search warrant at 7:00 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Johnson Street. Officials said officers received a tip about possible narcotics activity taking place at the residence.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant after an investigation revealed an offense was taking place at the location.

Four people were inside of the house including, 35-year-old Angela Jackson, 17-year-old William Maynard Hayes, and two juveniles.

Nearly two pounds of marijuana, 737.6 grams of THC/Cannibals infused edibles, Ecstasy, Hydrocodone medication, 4 handguns, and approximately $2,000 in cash.

Jackson was charged with possession of marijuana in a drug free zone which is a third-degree felony. Hayes was arrested for outstanding Class “C” warrants out of Waco.

The juveniles were released to a family member.

The investigation is ongoing. 

(© 2017 KCEN)

KCEN

Hewitt man in jail for assault of autistic children at Midway Middle School

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories