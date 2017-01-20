Hewitt PD arrests woman for felony marijuana possession

Police lights.

HEWITT - Hewitt Police arrested a woman for felony possession of marijuana.

Police executed a narcotics search warrant at 7:00 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Johnson Street. Officials said officers received a tip about possible narcotics activity taking place at the residence.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant after an investigation revealed an offense was taking place at the location.

Four people were inside of the house including, 35-year-old Angela Jackson, 17-year-old William Maynard Hayes, and two juveniles.

Nearly two pounds of marijuana, 737.6 grams of THC/Cannibals infused edibles, Ecstasy, Hydrocodone medication, 4 handguns, and approximately $2,000 in cash.

Jackson was charged with possession of marijuana in a drug free zone which is a third-degree felony. Hayes was arrested for outstanding Class “C” warrants out of Waco.

The juveniles were released to a family member.

The investigation is ongoing.

