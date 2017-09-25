Hewitt PD warns public of email/phone scam

HEWITT - The Hewitt Police Department warned the public via a Facebook post of a new scam in the area regarding water and utilities.

The department said the scammers have been sending out emails from Gmail accounts that appear to be from the City of Hewitt. The scammers have also attempted to call from an 800 number within the hour, according to the post.

Police are urging residents to not respond to these emails and calls.

