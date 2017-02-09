High-speed chase ends in rollover on I-14

Photo of Cadillac sedan rolllover after high-speed chase in Harker Heights. Photo: Killeen Police Department

HARKER HEIGHTS - A high-speed chase ended in a rollover Thursday morning on Interstate 14 in Killeen.

Around 11:02 a.m., officers attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Veteran’s Memorial Blvd. and 28th Street, officials said.

A white Cadillac Sedan that was occupied by two males and a female had been reported stolen.

The male driver refused to stop and led officers on chase through Killeen and Harker Heights.

When the driver approached the Nola Ruth Exit, he drove off the exit, losing control of the car, causing it to rollover several times coming to a rest on the interstate.

The woman inside the vehicle was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White and is listed in stable condition. The two males were transported to Metroplex Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Their names have not been released.

Harker heights and Killeen police are still investigating the crash and car theft.

