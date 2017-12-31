KCEN
Hill County EM: 'If you don't have to travel, please don't'

Brandon Gray, KCEN 6:17 PM. CST December 31, 2017

Multiple crashes have been reported Sunday evening throughout Hill County due to icy road conditions.

According to Hill County Emergency Management, there are multiple accidents on HWY 22 Between Hillsboro and the Whitney Dam. HCEM also said several accidents are being reported on I-35 near Abbott and an accident in Covington. An overpass in Mt. Calm has also been shut down due to multiple wrecks.

Sliding vehicles are becoming a danger to first responders and HCEM is recommending drivers not to travel if they don’t have to.

