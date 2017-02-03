Hill County Sheriff's Office ID woman found dead in field

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

HILL COUNTY - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office have released the identity of the woman found dead Wednesday afternoon in a field in the area County Road 3102.

Officials said a suspect who was dating the victim, 58-year-old Debra Ballard was arrested by authorities.

Deputies issued warrants for the arrest of the suspect Thursday night and tracked him down Friday afternoon.

Police pulled him over after spotting his vehicle.

When the suspect got out of the vehicle, he shot himself.

No injuries were reported by officers and no weapons were fired by them.

The suspects name has not been released and he is at a hospital in unknown condition.

