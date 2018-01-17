Hill County SO warns of Jury Duty scam

The Hill County Sheriff’s Department is advising residents not to fall victim to a Jury Duty Scam.

Officials said in an online post Wednesday a Hill County Sheriff received a call from a McLennan County elected official who told them their wife received a phone call from a person who identified themselves as “Deputy Forbes” of the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller told the wife she owed a $500 fine for Failure to Show for Jury Duty and was attempting to collect money for the alleged violation. Officials said the “Deputy” claimed to be from "Judge James Loues "Court.

“Deputy Forbes” or “Judge James Loues” are not employed by Hill County, the sheriff’s office stated.

Similar scams have also been reported in Ellis County.

The Sheriff’s Office said no deputy will ever call a citizen to collect money for an alleged offense.

The courts, however, will send out jury duty summons to a residence with the name of the citizen being summoned to court for jury duty clearly print on the summons. The summons will list the specific date and time they are ordered to appear.

Jury summons should not be ignored, the sheriff’s office stated. The issuing judge has the authority to command the absentee citizen be brought before the judge to explain why they failed to comply with the summons. The law enforcement officer who comes to get the citizen will not ask for money. However, the officer will insist upon the person to wear a special set of bracelets during their ride to visit with the judge whose order they chose to ignore.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office said if someone makes a call of that nature to do the following:

Ask them to confirm their name, ID#, title/office, and agency.

Inform the call that you will contact the agency they claim to be representing and will ask the call taker to be transferred to their extension.

DO NOT call the number back the person called you from.

Look up the non-emergency number of the agency they claim to represent and call them to report it. The agency will determine if the call received was legitimate or a scam.

© 2018 KCEN-TV