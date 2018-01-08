Hillsboro Community gathers for balloon release to honor 15-year-old girl shot and killed

On Monday, a community mourned after the tragic death of a 15-year-old girl in Hillsboro.

Friends, family and the Hillsboro community held a balloon release to remember Jayla Riggs.

Jayla was shot and killed by a family member while she played video games in her home on December 30. The balloon release was held at Hillsboro Junior High, where she attended. Those closest to her say they appreciate the community support.

"It feels good to know that this many people loved her and her family, and they're here to support them,” said friend Kassandra Gabina. “You don't expect them to come out and do these things, but I’m so glad that Hillsboro is doing this for her and her family because they need it."



Police are investigating the shooting and believe it may have been an accident. The funeral for Jayla is Wednesday at 2pm at First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro.

