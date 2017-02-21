Homeland security cracks down on illegal immigration

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a suspect during an enforcement operation on Feb. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Charles Reed, AFP/Getty Images)

WACO - The Department of Homeland Security took initial steps Tuesday to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order cracking down on illegal immigration in the United States.

In memos sent to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security officials instructed federal agents to arrest and capture every undocumented immigrant they found. Additionally, the instructions encourage local law enforcement to help federal agents with immigration enforcement. The memos also called for the hiring of ten thousand additional immigration agents and gave the green-light for plans to be drafted for wall construction on the U.S.-Mexico border.

While the latest instructions prioritize the deportation of undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, they instruct ICE agents to deport any undocumented immigrants, including ones suspected of crimes as simple as traffic violations.

“Under the executive order, ICE will not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement,” the Department of Homeland Security wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

While immigration advocacy organizations expressed concerns that the crackdown could lead to raids at previously off-limits locations like schools and churches, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Tuesday that such sensitive locations would continue to be protected by guidelines instated by Former President Barack Obama.

Waco Immigration Attorney Susan Nelson said her office has gotten calls from individuals concerned about their futures. She explained there is no clear path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who live in Central Texas but would like to obtain legal status.

“People can’t live in fear. You have to go ahead and go on about your business and go about your normal life,” Nelson said. “But, there are some things they might want to get together as far as documentary proof that they’ve been here for more than two years.”

Nelson’s comment about “two years” is a reference to the Trump Administration’s expansion of expedited removal options. Previously, expedited removal was typically reserved for undocumented immigrants who lived within 100 miles of the border and had only lived in the country 14 days or less. The guidelines have since been expanded to include undocumented immigrants living anywhere – including Central Texas – who have lived in the country for up to two years.

Channel 6 News contacted local law enforcement agencies to see what steps they planned to cooperate with Tuesday’s memos. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said it had not received any instructions from ICE, adding it had no comment at this time. In McLennan County, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said he welcomed the enforcement measures and would not allow his county to become a sanctuary city.

“We are going to comply with the governor’s office and homeland security in every way,” said McNamara, who previously sided with Gov. Greg Abbott in his opposition of sanctuary cities.

