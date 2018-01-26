House fire sends one person to hospital, others injured in Killeen

KILLEEN - One person was sent to the hospital Friday morning after a fire tore through a home in the 3100 block of Jason Cove in Killeen.

Officials were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. Officials said Killeen Fire Department arrived at the home to find one person outside and an unknown amount of people inside the home.

There was one person treated on scene and one taken to the Metroplex in an unknown condition.

Five fire engines were dispatched. The fire is under control. The home was declared a total loss.

Authorities remain on scene.

There is no further information at this time.

Check back for updates.

