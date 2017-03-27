How local educators suggest kids prepare for the STAAR tests

TEMPLE - It's test time again. Local kids will be taking the first round of STAAR tests this week and there are plenty of jitters to go around. But educators say the best way to prepare at this point is to just relax.

For those taking the tests for the first or second time it can still be a rough experience. That's why Temple ISD held a pep rally at Cater middle school Monday. Several students played educational games with teachers and some of those educators had even prepared a pass-the-test song. For parents, however, educators said focusing on a stress free evening is the best way to help their kids.

"The best thing parents can do tonight is have them eat a good dinner, get a good night sleep, and feed them a good breakfast," TISD Superintendent Robin Battershell said. "Make sure they have a really calm morning before they get to school. Those are normal everyday things but it makes a huge difference."

Kids should also know failing a STAAR test is not the end of the world and does not mean they will immediately have to repeat a grade. If unsuccessful, students can take tests again in May and a third time in June. In both cases, the district will provide support to help them catch up.

Students having a particularly hard time with a certain subject can also be promoted to the next grade by a committee. Educators say the committee will take all of a student's progress into account when making that decision.

"We look at their performance over all and we look at a lot of different factors," Belton Assistant Superintendent Deanna Lovesmith said. "The committee can make the decision."

Finally, students should make sure to get a good nights sleep before their big day tomorrow.

© 2017 KCEN-TV