How much of your personal information is online?

KILLEEN - An online site is collecting information about you and sharing it with whomever wants it, and it's catching the attention of Central Texans.
The site is called Family Tree Now and it's scaring a lot of people because it's taking all of your information and putting it out there for everyone to see.
Follow these steps to remove your information from the site:
Step 1: Copy and paste this link into your search bar: https://www.familytreenow.com/optout
Step 2: Click begin opt out procedure
Step 3: Run a search for yourself
Step 4: After you have found yourself in the results, click on the record detail. Verify that this is yourself and not just someone else with your same name.
Step 5: After you are 100% sure this is your record, click the big red 'Opt Out' button that is on the page.
Step 6: You are done. Allow up to 48 hours for your request to be processed. Once it's processed that record will be removed from all places on the site. Note: If you have multiple records that need to be removed, repeat steps 1-5.
