How the Department of Justice will help Killeen fight crime

KILLEEN - One week ago, the Killeen Police Department announced it will partner with the U.S. Department of Justice to combat crime in the city. But with shootings continuing to scar local communities, how will the new program make a real difference in people's lives?

Short answer, it's going to make the department work more effectively.

Here's the long answer.

Killeen is actually partnering with the DOJ's Office of Justice Programs Diagnostic Center. Federal personnel will be going through years of criminal records in Killeen to help the department understand who their typical offenders are, who the victims are, and where and when crimes are most commonly committed. Personnel will even look into the zip codes where people committing crimes commonly live.

"We really want to look at the root causes of crime, to do that we really have to dig deep into the data," Police Chief Charles Kimble said."This data is going to be very specific, very offender oriented. It's going to be predictive policing."

At the simplest level, the data analytics are going to help the department find out when and where they need to focus their patrols. The DOJ has already downloaded data from KPD's record management system and some Bell County call data. The more complicated part of the job will be to address the cause of Killeen's crime. Residents have often complained about poor response times, a lack of programs or direction for youth, and gang activity. Now, the DOJ data analysis will provide some proof of exactly where police and city resources need to be focused.

"If we are going to fight crime, we are going to have to have a starting base. I believe working with the DOJ is going to give us a starting base," Kimble said. "Let's look at some of the social causes of crime."

Kimble also said the partnership will be the start of a long-term project for the city. He hopes to have a report from the Programs Diagnostic Center in hand in the next six months but there is no official timeline.

Kimble said the Killeen Police Department was only the second department in Texas to work with the DOJ program.

© 2017 KCEN-TV