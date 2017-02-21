How to avoid IRS identity theft

The IRS is helping taxpayers keep their identities and personal information safe from scammers.

After several people have been scammed by an individual pretending to from the IRS, the agency has come out with a few tips to help determine who truly is an employee.

Before giving out your financial information always confirm that the person requesting personal information is who they say they are. Do not automatically trust calls just because they are made through video relay services (VRS). If you receive a call through VRS from someone claiming to be from the IRS, keep the following in mind:

The IRS Will Never:

· Demand immediate payment and require the payment be made a specific way, such as by prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. In most cases, the IRS will not call taxpayers about taxes owed without first having mailed a letter to the taxpayer.

· Threaten that local police or other law-enforcement groups will immediately arrest taxpayers for not paying a tax bill.

· Demand that taxpayers pay taxes without giving them the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.

· Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

If you do receive a suspicious call it is important report the incident to the Treasure Inspector General for Tax Administrator, or TIGTA, at 800-366-4484. Tax payers can also file a complaint using the FTC Complaint Assistant. For more information on how to do this click here.

(© 2017 KCEN)