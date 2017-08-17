How to protect your camera when shooting the eclipse

photo lens

WACO - The solar eclipse just a few days away and you are probably planning to snap a few pictures, but hold on because shooting it wrong could ruin your camera.

One of the worst things that can happen to you is damaging a camera, but if you aren’t careful, shooting the eclipse will do just that or even damage your eyes. However, there is a way to prevent his from happening.

No matter what kind of camera you use, you need a light filter of some sort. With smart phones, you can buy a generic plastic filter or film for this – normally from a camera supply company.

That will run you less than 20 bucks, but for a more expensive camera, you need to get a professional gel filter.

That could set you back more than 100, but if you don’t have it, the sun light can damage your sensors and ruin your camera.

The worst thing you can do is look at the sun through a camera viewfinder because that can seriously damage the eye.

“You are kind of looking at the sun through a magnifying glass, so the ability to damage the retina of your eye is greatly increased. Never, ever, ever do that,” Keith Schubert, Baylor professor of electrical and computer engineering said.

Schubert said the absolute safest way to photograph the eclipse is to project it onto a piece of paper with a pinhole viewer.

Watch below on how to make the viewer:





