HPD: No injuries, no evidence of shots fired at RodeoHouston

Houston police responded to reports of a possible shooting at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - After reports of a possible shooting at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Wednesday night, Houston police say no one was injured, and no evidence of gunfire was found.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots at the RodeoHouston carnival Wednesday night. According to police, they found no evidence of shots fired, and they have not recovered a firearm.

Authorities questioned several juveniles in the incident and are talking to one person of interest.

UPDATE: officers can find no evidence of shots having been fired and no injuries reported. Several juveniles have been questioned. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 16, 2017

As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, rodeo officials issued an all clear for rodeo grounds.

NRG Park grounds are clear to move about as normal. #RODEOHOUSTON — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 16, 2017

Video sent in by a KHOU 11 viewer shows people running on RodeoHouston grounds Wednesday night after the possible shooting was reported.

Watch: Viewer video: Chaos at RodeoHouston after reports of possible shooting

RodeoHouston tweeted late Wednesday night officials were "monitoring the situation on the grounds" and instructed attendees to exit grounds on the west side. A few minutes later, a tweet directed at attendees in the stadium said, "If you are in the stadium, you are clear to leave the building."

We are monitoring the situation on the grounds. More information will be posted when available. — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 16, 2017

If you are in the stadium, please exit on the west side. — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 16, 2017

If you are in the stadium, you are clear to leave the building. — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 16, 2017

KHOU 11 News producer Clay Dippel captured on a live Facebook video attendees exiting the stadium following instructions by the announcer to leave in an orderly manner.

Watch: Rodeo attendees exit stadium following possible shooting

© 2017 KHOU-TV