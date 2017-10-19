Huge family fun at the Moody Cotton and Harvest Festival with adult beverages

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

A day jam-packed with family fun is this weekend's Moody Cotton and Harvest Festival, and one of the only times you can get an adult beverage in the town.

The parade will kick-off the day at 10 a.m. stretching over a mile. Then it will be over to the pie auction and car smash. And this is just the beginning as people will get a chance to enter the dog parade, doughnut eating contest, interact with a kid zone, check out the car show, all the while enjoying musical entertainment into the night.

For all information on the Festival head here.

