Human 'charred remains' found in Gatesville structure fire

The "charred remains" of a Gatesville resident was found in the rubble of a structure fire Friday morning, according to Coryell County Chief Deputy Mark Wilcox.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at approximately 8:43 a.m. Friday to 302 River Rd in Gatesville regarding a structure fire. The Gatesville Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.

When first responders arrived, they found the home was fully engulfed in flames, Wilcox said. Deputies received information from potential family members that there was possibly an occupant of the residence still inside the home, according to Wilcox.

After firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, they noticed charred remains of what appeared to a human body, Wilcox said.

Justice of the Peace Coy Latham was notified and arrived at the scene, who pronounced the individual deceased at 8:43 a.m. Friday.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending complete identification, officials said Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KCEN-TV