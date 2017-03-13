Humble man picks wrong car to pass on shoulder of IH-10, busted by actual sheriff for gun charges

Brandon Square Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

BEAUMONT - A speeding Humble man used the shoulder of Interstate 10 to pass the wrong car Friday morning and ended up getting arrested by the actual Jefferson County Sheriff.

Brandon Square, 35, of Humble, was arrested Friday morning by Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens on a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Square passed Stephens at a high speed on the right shoulder of the interstate west of Major Drive at about 8:30 a.m. as she was driving to work the release said.

Stephens then turned on her lights and siren and pulled Square over.

When the sheriff approached Square's car she could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car according to the release.

Stephens ran Square through the criminal database and found that he had a suspended license and a long record of offenses including burglary and narcotics charges the release said.

Square was arrested and admitted to Stephens and other deputies who arrived on the scene that he had a gun in the car according to the release.

Deputy Hazleton found a .45 caliber handgun and two loaded magazines and a small amount of marijuana reside in Square's car the release said.

Square was released on Saturday on a $10,000 bond according to jailers at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Sheriff Zena Stephens became the first female African-American sheriff in the state of Texas when she was sworn in during January 2017.

