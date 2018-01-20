Hundreds attend women's rally held in downtown Waco

Almost 500 people gathered for the 2018 Women's March rally in Waco. (Photo: KCEN)

WACO - Chants, signs and stages line the streets of cities across the country -- from Denver to Dallas to Atlanta to Chicago to New York and, for the first time, in Waco.

Hundreds gathered in Waco's Heritage Square for a women's rally to have their voices heard and discuss topics ranging from women's health to women's equality and politics.

"I was in Washington, D.C. last year," Kay Wilson said. "I'm so proud Waco pulled together and event and we can commemorate the 2017 women's march."

Waco's rally wasn't a march like in Sacramento, Raleigh or Charlotte, but almost 500 women gathered to celebrate progress and acknowledge the long road still ahead toward equality on all fronts.

"I believe everyone is equal," Baylor student Madison Watson said. "Men aren't above women and women not above men."

One big push at Saturday's rally was women in politics.

As a group, these Central Texans spoke out in favor of a more diverse group of candidates for elected office, including women and the LGBTQ community.

More than 100 women are in their candidacy for state elected office.

But in addition, there was a push to get more people to the polls in future elections. One woman said quote, "Trump's supporters voted in 2016, we didn't. Now look."

Overall, the message is to continue pushing the progressive movement on all platforms -- especially in Texas.

"It traditionally has voted for people like 45 and Ted Cruz," Wilson said. "To see this many people here in Waco tells me a lot of people are looking for a change in our government."

