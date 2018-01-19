Hundreds expected to attend Waco Women's March 2018 Rally

WACO - On Saturday, hundreds of people will be in Waco showing of unity for women's rights.

For McLennan Community College Professor Melody Flowers, standing up for what's right is nothing new. Last year, she marched at the Women's March in Washington D.C, and plans to attend the first Women’s March 2018 Anniversary Rally in Waco to promote equality.

"Even to this day when I recall how that felt it gives me impetus, and gives me drive to keep this going not just resisting, but persisting to lift up all our communities,” Flowers said.

Flowers added she hopes the march will inspire more women in McLennan County to get involved in politics and elected in offices.

"I love the town that I live in and work in, but we would love to see women fill some of these offices that's been filled by men for decades," Flowers said.

Doctor Iliana Neuman, a family physician at Providence Hospital, feels the same way. She is a council member with the Centex Action Network and helped to organize the rally.

Flowers said not only is voting important, but so is healthcare.

"The maternal mortality rate is one of the worst in the country,” said Neuman. “In fact, Waco has one of the worst in Texas. I’m a family physician. I take care of mommies and babies, and they are the foundation of our society."

Neuman said Centex Action Network have been working for more than a month to make this rally happen.

"There's such good energy in Waco right now wanting to support women and communities and the future we want to see," Neuman said.

The Women’s March 2018 Anniversary Rally will begin at noon on Saturday at Heritage Square in Waco.

