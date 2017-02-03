After emotional testimony, controversial immigration bill is advanced

AUSTIN - After 16 hours of emotional testimony, the Texas Senate's State Affairs Committee voted to advance a bill that would punish local government entities and college campuses that refuse to cooperate with or enforce immigration laws.
The vote on Senate Bill 4 (SB4) was made just before 1 a.m. Friday.
Thursday morning, the Texas State Capitol corridors were buzzing with people as a line of Texas residents waited to sign up and speak about SB4. More than 450 people signed up to speak about SB4.
Austin resident Norma Herrera also testified.
"Please abandon these efforts to make immigrants ever more disposable," she said as the people in the gallery applauded.
Herrera, a former legislative staffer, and her family are immigrants who overstayed their visitor visas but now have documentation to be in the United States. She said her family worked to realize the American dream and want others to have that chance.
"My brother is an elementary school math teacher, my sister is a food bank program manager, my cousin is a neonatal ICU nurse, my dad has labored in Texas oil fields for 30 years," Herrera said, adding that her mother also is works in public service as a caretaker for the elderly.
