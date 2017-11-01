Two Whitney ISD students arrested, hundreds miss school after threats

System.Object (Photo: (Photo: Getty Images))

More than 60 percent of Whitney High School students did not attend school Wednesday due to a terroristic threat. And, two middle school students were arrested Wednesday for a copy-cat incident.

Whitney ISD Superintendent Gene Solis said on Monday, a note was found in the high school boy’s restroom stating, “I’m gonna shoot up the school on Wednesday.”

According to the district, more than 300 of their 459 students did not attend school.

Solis said the district took precautionary measures by increasing the police presence at the High School.

The district contacted parents and staff at the high school to inform them of the situation, and they also gave them the option to keep their children home.

Channel Six reached out to the Whitney Police about the incident, but we have not received a response. However, the school district confirmed the arrests of the two middle school students but did not elaborate further.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

