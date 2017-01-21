Hundreds protest Trump inauguration in downtown Waco

Hundreds of local protestors gathered together on Friday in Heritage Park to show their disapproval for the inauguration of President Trump.

Organizers said this was their way of letting their voice be heard on a local level.

Waco Police were on the scene to ensure the protests remained non-violent and without issue. Though they remained peaceful there was still a clear divide between anti Trump and pro Trump groups.

Each group had their own opinion of the demonstrations. Some felt that those protesting needed to "get over it" and accept the fact Trump is now President. But others felt that such gatherings were apart of the foundation of the American democratic system.

Opinions may have been divided, but each group agreed on one thing-- Friday marked the beginning of a new chapter in American history.

