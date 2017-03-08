Hydrant testing may cause discolored water in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE - The Copperas Cove Fire Department is doing annual fire hydrant testing starting Wednesday and continuing through July 9.

There is no precise schedule for when testing will be done, so homeowners will not get advanced notice of flow testing in their areas.

Firefighters warn opening hydrants can occasionally cause temporary discoloration of the water in nearby faucets. But, the city said discolored water resulting from hydrant testing should not alarm residents. Even so, if water is discolored, the fire department encourages people to run their water until it clears before washing clothes or drinking.

"If the discoloration persists, residents should wait an hour and try again," the city said in a press release.

