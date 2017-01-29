I-35 Frontage Road closure hurts Troy

System.Object

TROY - For years, the i-35 construction project has cost taxpayers time and money, but for people in troy, the latest project development is starting to cost them their livelihoods as well.

"A couple of the restaurants have talked about having to close," Audra Dunnsmoore said. "At the daycare, people have talked about having to pull their kids out."Its cost us about 40 percent of our sales."

Moreno said his business relies on the steady stream of morning commuters, but construction has slowed that stream to little more than a trickle.

"Usually the line would go out the door," Moreno said. "But lately it barely goes halfway through the restaurant with only 6 or so people in line

But for residents and business owners who rely on the access road daily, their complaints are not falling on deaf ears. Today, State Representative Hugh Shine met with concerned citizens at el jaliscos mexican restaurant, to hear just how much of an impact the project has had, and says he will waste no time looking for answers.

"They are going to get a phone call from me first thing in the morning and I want to have a face to face meeting with the person responsible for this," State Representative Hugh Shine said.

