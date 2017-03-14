I-35 jammed after semi-truck catches fire twice

EDDY - Interstate 35 was slowed to a crawl Tuesday morning when a semi-truck caught fire two separate times in the northbound lanes.

The back up started around 8:30 a.m. south of Old Blevins Road near Bruceville-Eddy. A fire started in the cab of the truck and spread to the trailer.

TxDOT said firefighters had it out by around 9 a.m. but just an hour later they reported the fire had flared up again.

It took until after noon for firefighters to get the flames extinguished.

The cab was removed when the fire was out but because the trailer was so badly damaged it took crews much longer to load it onto a tow truck.

Traffic was backed up several miles most of the morning and into the afternoon.

