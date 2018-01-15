I-35 lanes reopen after semi loses load in multi-vehicle crash in Troy

Photo Credit: Tisha Segura Cardoza

All lanes in both directions on Interstate 35 were shut down after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi that lost its load Monday afternoon in Troy, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT said both lanes were reopened as of 5:56 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The crash blocked the entire highway, according to Texas DPS Sergeant David Roberts.

Drivers should expect delays and TxDOT said as of 5:06 p.m., the estimated time for clearing is two to four hours. All traffic is being diverted to service roads in both directions.

TxDOT suggested the following route for drivers during the closures.

Northbound

1. Exit 304 to Loop 363 2. Turn left and drive 4.0 miles to SH 36 3. Turn right and drive 3.75 miles to SH 317 4. Turn right and drive 11.0 mile to SH 7/FM 107 5. Turn right and drive 6.75 miles to I-35 6. Turn left and drive to on-ramp.

Southbound

1. Exit 315 to SH 7/FM 107 2. Turn right and drive 6.75 miles to SH 317 3. Turn left and drive 11.0 mile to SH 36 4. Take right cloverleaf turn onto SH 36 and drive 3.75 miles to Loop 363 5. Turn left and drive 4.0 miles to I-35 6. Turn right and drive to on-ramp.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

