KCEN
Close

I-35 lanes to close in Temple, Hillsboro to West

Brandon Gray, KCEN 3:05 PM. CDT October 16, 2017

Both northbound and southbound l-35 lanes will be shutting down in Temple Monday night for bridge construction starting at 7:00 p.m. and it is not the only closure on the interstate.

On the north side, main lanes starting at mile marker 300 will be closing at West Avenue H to West Nugent Avenue. Southside main lanes starting at mile marker 302 will be closing at West Nugent Avenue to Loop 363.

TxDOT said alternate routes are heavily suggested.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The left two southbound lanes on I-35 from Hillsboro to West will also close at 9:00 p.m. for pavement repair.

Those lanes will also reopen at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Two DPS troopers hospitalized, after driver slams into cruiser on I-35

KCEN

18-wheeler Crashes and Burns on I-35

KCEN

One dead in auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 near Salado

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories