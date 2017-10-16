I-35 lanes to close in Temple, Hillsboro to West

System.Object

Both northbound and southbound l-35 lanes will be shutting down in Temple Monday night for bridge construction starting at 7:00 p.m. and it is not the only closure on the interstate.

On the north side, main lanes starting at mile marker 300 will be closing at West Avenue H to West Nugent Avenue. Southside main lanes starting at mile marker 302 will be closing at West Nugent Avenue to Loop 363.

TxDOT said alternate routes are heavily suggested.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The left two southbound lanes on I-35 from Hillsboro to West will also close at 9:00 p.m. for pavement repair.

Those lanes will also reopen at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

