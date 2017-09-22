I-35 mainlanes to close in West for crash investigation

System.Object

WEST - Interstate 35 lanes in West will be closed for several hours Sunday for DPS to investigate a crash.

According to TxDOT, from 8:00 - 11:00 a.m. Sunday, all southbound lanes through West will be closed for a DPS crash investigation. From 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., two of the three northbound mainlanes through West will be closed for the investigation. All traffic will detour to the access roads around the investigation site.

Lanes will also close Monday night in Temple between S. Loop 363 and Nugent Ave to set bridge beams. Traffic will detour to the access roads through the area. Loop 363 around Temple to the west will also be for an alternate route.

© 2017 KCEN-TV