I-35 southbound lanes to close this weekend

System.Object

TEMPLE - Drivers should expect delays this weekend due to complete lane closures on southbound I-35 in Temple.

The closure will begin at 8:00 p.m. February 11 until 11:00 a.m. Sunday February 12 to allow the contractor to set beams over the railroad tracks just north of Ave. H, according to TxDOT.

All southbound traffic will detour to North Loop 363 and reenter I-35 on the south side of Temple. Northbound traffic will merge into one lane near Ave. H. After northbound traffic passes the work area, I-35 will open back to two lanes.

Traffic coming east on SH53/Airport Road into Temple will be able to turn left onto 31st Street to get to I-35.

The contractor will also be striping new southbound pavement from Nugent Street to Ave. D.

Drivers will be traveling on new pavement throughout this area when the southbound lanes open on February 12.

TxDOT stated drivers should avoid the area and plan for alternate routes.

(© 2017 KCEN)