III Corps to deploy to Middle East to fight ISIS

III Corps will be deploying to the Middle East soon to continue the fight against ISIS.
III Corps Lieutenant General Paul Funk will be leading a team of 90,000 troops from 72 countries overseas in the war on terror.
Funk said it is still a tough fight.
“There’s a lot to do. We’re fighting on the ground, but we’re also fighting in the cyber world too,” Funk said. “and in the information sphere and that’s a little different. So, we really have to be, this is a fight against an ideology.”
Lieutenant General Funk is not a stranger to southeast Asia.
This will be the seventh deployment and he will be joined by about 250 III Corps Soldiers from Fort Hood.
