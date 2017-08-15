III Corps to deploy to Middle East to fight ISIS

III Corps Commanding Lt. General Paul Funk. (Photo: KCEN)

III Corps will be deploying to the Middle East soon to continue the fight against ISIS.

III Corps Lieutenant General Paul Funk will be leading a team of 90,000 troops from 72 countries overseas in the war on terror.

Funk said it is still a tough fight.

“There’s a lot to do. We’re fighting on the ground, but we’re also fighting in the cyber world too,” Funk said. “and in the information sphere and that’s a little different. So, we really have to be, this is a fight against an ideology.”

Lieutenant General Funk is not a stranger to southeast Asia.

This will be the seventh deployment and he will be joined by about 250 III Corps Soldiers from Fort Hood.

