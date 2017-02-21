Immigration crackdown has local ramifications
Homeland security instructed ICE and Border Patrol to identify, capture and quickly deport every undocumented immigrant they encounter. Until now the emphasis was on deporting people convicted of crimes, but now it has turned to everyone.
