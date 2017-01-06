'Incident' near local school prompts lockdown

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KILLEEN - A local elementary school was placed on an external lockdown around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

According to District Officials, the lockdown at Fowler Elementary was placed due to local law enforcement responding to an incident near campus.

The lockdown has been lifted and classes have resumed after receiving an all clear notice from law enforcement.

Students and staff are safe in their classrooms.

Killeen ISD said the safety of students and staff will continue to remain a top priority of the district.

