Indiana National Guard soldier dies at Fort Hood

A soldier with the Indiana National Guard died on Post Saturday after arriving for training.

The Associated Press , KCEN 5:20 PM. CST January 07, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana National Guard says one of its soldiers has died after arriving for training at Fort Hood in Texas.
    
Indiana Guard officials said 43-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner of Fort Wayne died early Saturday. The Guard didn't release information about the circumstances of his death, saying it was under investigation.
    
Boner was a member of the Kokomo-based 38th Sustainment Brigade. About 250 members of the unit left last week for training at Fort Hood ahead of a deployment to Kuwait.
    
Guard officials say Boner was an automated logistical specialist who served in a deployment to Iraq in 2009.
    
Brigade commander Col. Kimberly Martindale said in a statement that Boner was admired for his love for his country and family.

