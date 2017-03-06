Infant's death being investigated by police

Police lights.

KILLEEN - Killeen police are investigating the death of an infant found unresponsive mid-February in a Killeen home.

Officials said on February 18, 2017, officers responded to the 2900 block of Zephyr Road after receiving a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive and not breathing three-month old male infant.

Officers performed CPR immediately after they arrived until Killeen Fire Department Paramedics arrived.

The infant was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and was subsequently transported to McLane Children’s Hospital.

On February 24, the infant was pronounced dead and an autopsy was ordered to be performed at The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The case is currently being reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and being investigated by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Unit.

Killeen Police officials said the name of the child will not be released at this time.

