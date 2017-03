System.Object

TEMPLE - North Interstate 35 was closed Wednesday night from a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

It happened at around 8:49 p.m.Temple Police and Fire & Rescue units were on the scene just north of the Central and Adams Avenue exit.

Both lanes on North Interstate 35 were closed. Temple Police are routing traffic off the Interstate.

Travelers can expect delays.

