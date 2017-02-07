'Intoxication Carry' bill expected

Guns. Photo: Todd Wiseman

AUSTIN - Representatives in our state government expect a bill outlawing the carrying of guns while intoxicated in the coming weeks.

Even though the law is already in effect for handguns, this one would include rifles.

According to State Representative Gina Hinojosa, it won't affect hunters.

Hinojosa is the author of the bill and said she isn't trying to restrict gun sales or recreational gun use. Her bill would simply expand the law which already makes intoxicated carry of a handgun illegal to cover all guns, across the board.

We spoke with one hunter who said he's never seen someone walking through the streets carrying a rifle, but he still won't change his approach to a weekend hunting trip.

"A lot of people I used to hunt with would do that," Wesley Smith, a hunter and sales clerk at GTX Guns in Temple, said. "They would wake up, drink a pot of coffee, go hunt all day and come back later that night, tell stories and drink beer before going to bed and getting up the next day."

But Hinojosa said she's currently changing to wording to make intoxicated carry illegal in public spaces, like walking through downtown.

"One of the areas where there is a loophole is when it comes to the area of carrying a firearm while intoxicated," Hinojosa said. "It's already prohibited when you are carrying a handgun and I believe that should be extended to long guns as well."

Hinojosa is working to finalize the wording of the bill and expects to file it within the next couple of weeks.

