Jameill Showers reflects on Central Texas

Shoemaker High School grad Jameill Showers is a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

TEMPLE - Growing up, Jameill Showers didn't have a favorite football team.

"I liked the Tennessee Titans when I was little, with Eddie George and Steve McNair," Showers said. "But, growing up, I like players. I didn't really have a team."

But now this former Shoemaker High School star dons the star of "America's Team." Showers is a member of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, meaning you won't see his name on the main roster.

"You know, somewhere along the line, somebody may be better to a coach or maybe have a stronger arm or be more athletic or whatever," Showers said.

In December, Showers was briefly promoted to the active roster, only to re-sign a reserve contract in early January.

But between the ups and downs, Showers sais a quote he learned when leaving Texas A&M in 2012 helps push him through.

"Adversity is a stone on which I sharpen my blade. That's stuck with me to this day."

Jameill frequently finds himself reflecting on his Central Texas roots, and on lessons from his dad who was the Grey Wolves' Defensive Coordinator under Ken Gray.

That background came in handy in October 2016, when Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett moved Showers from Quarterback - which he had played his entire life - to Safety.

"I don't think I would be playing Safety is it weren't for my dad," Showers said. "Coach Gray definitely did not like me going in and playing Safety. So my dad would sneak me in a couple times during a game."

But for Showers, Central Texas isn't just a place where he learned how to play the game he loves.

It's somewhere he feels he can give back.

"Being able to go back to your hometown definitely humbles you and reminds you about where you came from....It's good to know that you can have a positive impact, be a mentor, an inspiration for someone who kind of needs it," Showers said.

And at just 25, he has a lot more mentoring left in him.

"A simple game of football can affect someone else's life," Showers said. "You know, going to visit hospitals and things like that where a handshake or something like that can brighten somone's day or give them that extra motivation to push."

