Jason's Deli credit card breach: Here are the Central Texas locations affected

A recent credit-card breach at Jason's Deli locations potentially affected about two million card numbers, the company announced Thursday.

An investigation discovered the card numbers for sale on the dark web, and that the hacks began last June.

The company has released a list of locations that might have been affected by the breach. Here are the Central Texas locations included on the list:

College Station 1460 Texas Ave. Killeen 3213 E Central TX Expy. Round Rock 117 Louis Henna Blvd. Temple 3036 S. 31st St. Waco 4302 West Waco Dr.

The company said the information obtained was "full track data" from the card's magnetic stripe. According to the press release from the company, "full track data" varies from card issuer to card issuer, but can include the following: cardholder name, credit or debit card number, expiration date, cardholder verification value, and service code.

The company noted that the cardholder verification value that may have been compromised is not the same as the three-digit value printed on the back of certain payment cards such as Discover, MasterCard, and Visa, or the four-digit value printed on the front of other payment cards such as American Express.

Track data does not include personal identification numbers, or "PINs", associated with such cards, the company said.

For more information about the breach, go to Jason's Deli's website. Anyone with questions can contact Jason's Deli via email at customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or by calling (409) 838-1976.

