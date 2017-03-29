Jersey Mike's Donates full day of sales to local charities

Jersey Mike's Sub Restaurants are donating 100 percent of Wednesday's sales to nearly 150 local charities across the country, including two in Central Texas.

March 29 marks the culmination of the restaurant's seventh annual "Month of Giving" fundraising campaign, which benefits everything from food banks to hospitals and youth organizations. Nationwide, the 2016 campaign raised more than $4 million.

Locally, the money raised is heading to two charities: Pack of Hope and Hope Pregnancy Centers, Inc.

The Killeen, Belton, Copperas Cove and Temple locations are donating to Hope Pregnancy Centers, Inc. And, the two Waco locations are donating to Pack of Hope.

Pack of Hope combats child hunger in McLennan County by supplying food to local school districts. Hope Pregnancy Centers, Inc. helps women find alternatives to abortion by providing emotional, spiritual and practical support to mothers who become pregnant unexpectedly.

