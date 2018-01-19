Job seekers beware, scammers are on the prowl

After posting a resume and looking everywhere for a job, the phone finally rings. Your potential employer is willing to pay in advance to get you started. But job-seekers beware, it could be a scam, especially if you are encouraged to cash a check and pay for something right away.

The bad-check scam isn't anything new, or anything complicated. A scammer will convince his target to deposit a check, or even cash it, and then send a third party some of the money. Soon after, the bank discovers the check is bad and the victim is on the hook for everything.

It's the way scammers hide their trap however, that makes them successful. Copperas Cove Detective Rick Counter told Channel 6 the scheme is never quite the same, and they are getting increasingly complex.

"I have some victims that have placed a resume online on a job site and afterwards received emails from people claiming to be employers," Counter said. "I've had some scammers go as far as sending a victim a W-2 to fill out. Then they will send them a check."

The scammers can work in teams and the scam itself is well thought out. For a job that requires certain equipment, the victim will be encouraged to send money to a trusted vendor. A different kind of job might require direct deposit, and the scammers will send a check to "test" the victim's bank account but then ask for the money back. Other scams may require a person to deposit a check, take a cut,and then send the remaining money to another person.

In most cases the check will clear and bank will initially tell the victim the check is good. Scammers now have the ability to use a forged check that has a legitimate account number and routing number on it for a real business. When the victim cashes the check, they are accessing a legitimate bank account... just illegally. Several days later the business will contact the bank to claim fraud, but by that time the victim has already unknowingly sent part of the money back to the scammers.

"The checks that they receive will have a company name on them. The check looks legitimate," Counter said. "Most people by the time they receive the check are a little leery of the scam, but when the bank accepts it they become comfortable again and follow the instructions from the scammer."

It can take more than a week for a company to contact the bank after a fraudulent transaction, so wait at least that long to use the funds if you are not sure about a check. Counter said there are also several red flags to look for when it comes to similar scams.

Job offers that come completely unsolicited

Emailed responses to a resume posting that contain odd grammar or grammatical errors.

Checks that appear to come from a different company than the one you are hired from.

Jobs that require you to use your own money, or the money sent to you, to buy something from an unknown third party.

