Judge dismisses court of inquiry on Abel Reyna, Waco PD detective

A court of inquiry on McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna and Waco Police Detective Manuel Chavez was dismissed by a judge Thursday.

Defense attorneys involved in the Twin Peaks trials had previously asked a court of inquiry to be convened to probe if Reyna or Chavez perjured themselves at a Twin Peaks hearing.

In mid-October, Clint Broden, who represents biker Matthew Clendennen said David Peeples, San Antonio-based 4th Administrative Judicial Region judge would preside over the inquiry and would appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case.

On Thursday, Judge Peeples dismissed the court of inquiry. He said his decision rests on two separate and independent bases. Peeples concluded the evidence of perjury is insufficient and does not justify continuing the court of inquiry. The second base is Peeples continues to have serious prudential concerns about the procedure.

The San Antonio-based judge will prepare a formal written order that memorializes this ruling and elaborates on his reasoning.

The order will not be sent until January due to the holidays.

Reyna issued the following statement on the dismissal:

I am very pleased that Judge Peeples has seen that the Court of Inquiry was baseless and just another attempt by the biker defense attorneys to personally attack me in an effort to distract attention from the truth of what occurred at Twin Peaks. – Abel Reyna

