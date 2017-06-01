Juvenile arrested for robbery of Stripes store

Police lights.

KILLEEN - A juvenile has been arrested by Killeen police for the Thursday aggravated robbery at a Stripes Convenience Store.

Around 1:53 p.m., Officers responded to a 911 call about a robbery at the store located at 2200 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.

The caller told police a male robbed the store with a large knife. The suspect demanded money from the cashier and fled southbound towards a field behind the business.

He was later apprehended by officers while he was fleeing the area.

His name will not be released due to him being a juvenile.

The incident is still under investigation.

© 2017 KCEN-TV