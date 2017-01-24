Kayaker rescued from Lake Belton after near drowning experience

BELTON - Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a near drowning at Lake Belton Tuesday afternoon.

A life jacket is being credited with keeping the man alive after his kayak overturned around 1:30 p.m. The man told firefighters that windy conditions caused water to move over the kayak flipping the craft and himself.

An observer on the north side boat ramp at Temple Lake Park saw the flipped over kayak and called emergency responders. Because the man was wearing a life jacket he was able to hang onto the side of the kayak about 250 yards from shore, but the wind was moving him further away from land.

A boat from Morgan's Point Volunteer Fire Department brought the man to shore.

The man was in the water for about one hour causing him to suffer mild hypothermia. Paramedics from Temple Fire & Rescue and Scott & White EMS evaluated his conditions but the man refused medical transport offers.

The kayak was retrieved by firefighters and returned to the owner.

