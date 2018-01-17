KCEN-TV knocked off the air in Central Texas Wednesday morning

KCEN-TV was knocked off the air for many Central Texas viewers Wednesday morning near the end of the "Texas Today" morning newscast.

The station's team of engineers responded to diagnose the problem and will work to repair to the issue.

In the meantime, content will continue to be posted online at KCENTV.com. And, newscasts will be live-streamed on the website, as always.

Cable customers may notice their own online streams still work through their providers. So, if you have Spectrum, for example, you may want to try logging into Spectrum's online portal to continue to watch NBC content while experiencing any issues on your TV screen. For some people, this could provide a temporary solution until the problem is fixed.

We will post updates as they become available.

