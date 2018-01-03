Keeping New Year's resolutions can be kept with these simple steps

While many will set New Year's resolutions, such as keeping fit, dieting, and saving money, it's not always easy to stay the course. Only around 10 to 20 percent of those who try a New Year's resolution will actually succeed.

Bad habits take a long time to form and it takes just as long to create good habits. Baylor Associate Professor of Psychology Sara Dolan said that taking smaller steps to begin with rather than trying a big leap is how you can give yourself a higher chance of sticking out your resolution. Another way to help is the buddy system, your much more likely to succeed if you have someone to support you.

Professor Dolan still advocates for trying resolutions as a positive frame of mind is a good thing no matter what length of time.

