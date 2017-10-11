Kempner Police arrest 10, seize drugs, cash and three vehicles in meth bust

Kempner Police arrested 10 people following a two week narcotics investigation targeting the methamphetamine epidemic in Lampasas County, Police Chief Forrest Spence announced Wednesday.

Spence said his officers seized roughly 15 grams of meth, fentanyl and hydrocodone, along with three vehicles, a handgun and $786 cash. One of the 10 people arrested was booked on a firearms charge and was in federal custody, as of Wednesday evening, according to Spence.

“Do I see us doing operations in the future? Of course," Spence said. "We’re going to continue to combat the drug problem here in the east part of Lampasas County.”

The names of the suspects were not immediately released.

Spence became police chief in the summer of 2016. The Kempner Police Department employs four full time officers and one reserve officer.

