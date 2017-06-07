Kids can get hands-on at the Bell County Museum during their summer program

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

The Bell County Museum is firing up their summer program that not only has elaborate traveling dsiplays but also hands-on exhibits for the kids.

The museum promotes learning while also letting the kids have fun with their hands on prehistoric Texas exhibits. Kids can dig for bones, date spearheads, and discover different artifacts in their mystery boxes.

Throughout the summer visitors can also take guided tours of historical sites around the local area and the museum also holds its summer camp in July for the kids.

