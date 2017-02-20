Kids Get A Surprise From Miss North Texas

Miss North Texas at McLane Childrens Medical Center (Photo: KCEN Editor)

02/20/2017 - Kids at McLane Children Medical Center had a special guest today, Miss North Texas, Ashlee Gilchrist stopped by to help spirits.

Miss Gilchrist showed off her dance moves and high fived with kids to help in the recovery process, scoring big with her nae nae. Miss North Texas is currently on her 'Everyday Heroes' tour which looks at celebrating people in the community around the state. She says that helping to bring happiness into sick childrens' lives is very rewarding.

they think that the crown and the sash is such an important thing and really, and truly, it's just an article of clothing to me. But to them it makes their entire day and to see that smile on their face is so important to me.



Miss Gilchrist said the most popular question she gets from kids is how does her tiara stay on her head. To which Miss North Texas said she replies 'with magic' of course.

It really does show that anyone can go out and make a difference and Miss North Texas is definitely doing her part.

